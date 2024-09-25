Steve Weagle: Here's what you need to know about Helene

WPTV First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle has this to say about Tropical Storm Helene and how it will impact Florida:

Helene has intensified and strengthened into a hurricane.

The storm is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds and flooding rains to a large portion of Florida, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday.

This forward motion will bring the center of Helene across the eastern Gulf of Mexico and to the Florida Big Bend coast by Thursday evening.

Helene is moving north-northwest at 10 mph. A turn toward the north-northeast with an increase in speed is expected later today through Thursday, the NHC said.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

WPTV Hurricane hunter exiting storm Helene at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A flood watch has been issued for Palm Beach County south to Miami. We can expect between 2 to 4 inches of total rain. Flooding is possible in areas with lingering thunderstorm feeder bands.

Marginal severe weather threat and isolated tornado is also possible.

Here's what we can expect to see in the coming days:

Tropical downpours with sustained winds over 40 mph likely on Thursday.