Village of Wellington dumping thousands of gallons of water in anticipation of flooding

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Rain and wind. It’s what’s on the menu for Wellington as it is set to experience the ripples of Hurricane Helene.

The Village of Wellington has been dumping thousands of gallons of water in anticipation of some potential flooding, looking to lower canal levels before a potential flood.

WPTV reporter Michael Hoffman sat down with the village manager, who says they’re cautious but optimistic.

And people living around Wellington say they’re getting ready.

“Can never be too safe,” said Wellington resident Ken Garner. “Better safe than sorry."

“Growing up in Florida, I’m kind of used to it,” said Wellington resident Kyle Fleisch. “But it still scares me a little bit just because it could harm my friends, my family and myself."

Along with tropical storm force winds, Wellington is expecting 3-5 inches of rain. And with that comes the potential for flooding.

“Roadways, parking lots, streets, swales are designed to hold some portion of water,” said Village Manager Tim Miller. “The key is keeping that water out of structures and keeping houses from being breached by floodwaters.”

That’s why the village has been taking its own precautions, dumping thousands of gallons of water and clearing drainage ditches to make for some easier recovery if flooding is a problem.

Officials with the village tell Hoffman that canals are within safe levels and are being closely monitored.

“We’re cautiously optimistic that we’re prepared for it,” said Miller. “So I think the best thing we can do is continue to prepare. But we’re planning for the worst, hoping for the best."

Officials with the Village of Wellington tell WPTV that you at home should already have your plans in place: Your 72-hour kit with food, water, medication, batteries, and more supplies. You should also have a way to get consistent updates on these weather events.