Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

'WAITING AND WATCHING': Belle Glade, South Bay preparing for impacts of Helene

WPTV's Matt Sczesny was told that city leaders are keeping close contact with county emergency officials
WPTV's Matt Sczesny was told that city leaders they are keeping close contact with county emergency officials about the approaching storm.
Posted

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — In Belle Glade, and also in neighboring South Bay, I'm told city leaders are keeping close contact with county emergency officials about the approaching storm while also doing what they can right now.

Earlier on Wednesday, some heavy rain bands moved through giving us a preview of what is still ahead.

With drainage being a big concern, the mayor in Belle Glade told me they need to clear storm drains to control flooding.

We did see a crew out along North Main Street checking and clearing those drains in one neighborhood.

We also ran into a homeowner who had some brand new shutters out and ready to be put up over windows.

"We're just waiting and watching and if things look bad enough, we're going to put them up," said a resident.

The resident said they are concerned about their home.

"It's newly built and we haven't been here for a year," said the resident. "We've been here eight months, so we're going to do everything we can to protect it."

I also talked with another person out here who's very involved with the community who said she's involved in checking in on seniors and many people she said are focused on just getting through this week, because they've got a big homecoming parade coming up this Friday.

TRACKING HELENE

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego

Hurricane

Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne: 20 Years Later
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Helene in the Gulf

James Wieland
WPTV First Alert Weather talent 2024

HURRICANE GUIDE

2024 STORM NAMES

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Francine

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Milton

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.