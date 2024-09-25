'WAITING AND WATCHING': Belle Glade, South Bay preparing for impacts of Helene

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — In Belle Glade, and also in neighboring South Bay, I'm told city leaders are keeping close contact with county emergency officials about the approaching storm while also doing what they can right now.

Earlier on Wednesday, some heavy rain bands moved through giving us a preview of what is still ahead.

With drainage being a big concern, the mayor in Belle Glade told me they need to clear storm drains to control flooding.

We did see a crew out along North Main Street checking and clearing those drains in one neighborhood.

We also ran into a homeowner who had some brand new shutters out and ready to be put up over windows.

"We're just waiting and watching and if things look bad enough, we're going to put them up," said a resident.

The resident said they are concerned about their home.

"It's newly built and we haven't been here for a year," said the resident. "We've been here eight months, so we're going to do everything we can to protect it."

I also talked with another person out here who's very involved with the community who said she's involved in checking in on seniors and many people she said are focused on just getting through this week, because they've got a big homecoming parade coming up this Friday.