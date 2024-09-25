COUNTY-BY-COUNTY IMPACTS: What to expect

Helene is now a hurricane, and is expected to bring destructive storm surge, winds and flooding to Florida's Gulf Coast and Big Bend region.

WPTV First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle is tracking the storm, which is expected to turn toward the north-northeast later tonight, and increase in speed.

Weagle says Helene is expected to strengthen into a major Category 3 hurricane before making landfall in Florida's Big Bend region on Thursday night.

What should we expect here? A tropical storm warning has been issued for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, and a flood watch has been issued for Palm Beach County south to Miami.

Here's a county-by-county breakdown of what to expect on Thursday:

PALM BEACH COUNTY

A flood watch has been issued Wednesday for Palm Beach County south to Miami. Palm Beach County schools are still open as of Wednesday.

Palm Beach County is expected ton see 2-4 inches of rain and 25-40 mph winds.

MARTIN COUNTY

The Martin County School District said all schools will be closed Thursday.

The county could see 2-4 inches of rain and 25-40 mph winds.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

St. Lucie Public Schools said all schools will be closed on Thursday, and any district-sponsored afterschool activities — including tutoring, athletics, and clubs — will be canceled Wednesday and Thursday.

The county is expected to see 2-4 inches of rain and 30-45 mph winds.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

Indian River State College said it will close to employees, students, and visitors at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will remain closed on Thursday.

The county is expected to see 2-4 inches of rain and 30-45 mph winds.

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY

Okeechobee County is currently one of 61 Florida counties under a state of emergency because of Helene.

Okeechobee County facilities and parks, City of Okeechobee facilities, property appraiser, the administration offices of the Sheriff, Public Schools, Judicial Center, Department of Health, and Supervisor of Elections will be closed on Thursday. The tax collector and some county parks will begin closing on Wednesday afternoon.

The county is expecting 2-3 inches of rain, and 35-50 mph winds.