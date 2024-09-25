Watch Now
Big Bend residents board up as Hurricane Helene nears Florida

Hurricane is third one to affect region in last year
WPTV reporter Joel Lopez is in the Big Bend region of Florida where conditions are expected to deteriorate in the next couple of days as Hurricane Helene moves toward the Sunshine State.
Taylor County officials are busy preparing for a major Category 3 hurricane.

Lopez is in Steinhatchee where residents and business owners were busy boarding up and putting sandbags in place.

Hurricane Helene track at 5 p.m. on Sept. 25, 2024

Hurricane

HURRICANE HELENE: Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast under tropical storm warning

Jennifer Correa

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

If Helene makes landfall here in the Big Bend, it'll be the third hurricane to impact this area in just over one year.

WPTV was in Steinhatchee when Category 1 Hurricane Debby ripped off roofs, flooded streets and downed powerlines in August.

We were also here to cover the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, which was a Category 3 when it made landfall just over a year ago.

On Wednesday, Taylor County issued a mandatory evacuation order for all of its 22,000 residents. Helene is predicted to bring life-threatening conditions to the region. The National Hurricane Center is projecting a storm surge of over 12 feet.

