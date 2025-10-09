A year after Hurricane Milton struck Florida, WPTV reporter Kate Hussey revisited the people and communities in our area impacted by the destructive tornadoes.
WATCH BELOW - The Day the Sky Turned: One Year Later
The Day the Sky Turned: One Year Later
Read more of our coverage below:
The Day The Sky Turned
1 Year Later: Community honors 6 lives lost in EF3 tornado
The Day The Sky Turned
Daughter honors mother lost in tornado 1 year later
The Day The Sky Turned
Tornado survivor reflects on 'new world' 1 year after Milton
The Day The Sky Turned
Tornado survivor who lost everything recounts 'trauma', fight to rebuild
The Day The Sky Turned
Tornado survivor recounts being 'buried' by Milton twister
Also, check out more of our coverage from last year, including our documentary, "The Day the Sky Turned," that aired in December 2024.