Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherWeather NewsThe Day The Sky Turned

Actions

The Day the Sky Turned: One Year Later

The Day The Sky Turned: One Year Later
WPTV
The Day The Sky Turned: One Year Later
Posted
and last updated

A year after Hurricane Milton struck Florida, WPTV reporter Kate Hussey revisited the people and communities in our area impacted by the destructive tornadoes.

WATCH BELOW - The Day the Sky Turned: One Year Later

The Day the Sky Turned: One Year Later

Read more of our coverage below:

Rosie Quaranta embraces WPTV reporter Kate Hussey after the emotional memorial at Spanish Lakes, reflecting on the loss and resilience of the community one year after the EF3 tornado.

The Day The Sky Turned

1 Year Later: Community honors 6 lives lost in EF3 tornado

Kate Hussey
A Mother's Memory

The Day The Sky Turned

Daughter honors mother lost in tornado 1 year later

Kate Hussey
Rosie Quaranta holds up her wedding rings — one of the few treasures recovered from the debris after the tornado destroyed her home.

The Day The Sky Turned

Tornado survivor reflects on 'new world' 1 year after Milton

Kate Hussey
Holding on to Hope

The Day The Sky Turned

Tornado survivor who lost everything recounts 'trauma', fight to rebuild

Kate Hussey
Standing outside his newly rebuilt home in Martin County, George Bustillo lights a cigar — it now symbolizes his survival. One year after Hurricane Milton, the cigar he was found buried with has become his reminder of resilience and gratitude.

The Day The Sky Turned

Tornado survivor recounts being 'buried' by Milton twister

Kate Hussey

Also, check out more of our coverage from last year, including our documentary, "The Day the Sky Turned," that aired in December 2024.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned: One Year Later

The Day The Sky Turned

The Day the Sky Turned: One Year Later

WPTV News
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

New swell in the forecast

James Wieland