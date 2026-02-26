2 dead, deputy hospitalized after violent crime spree in Pahokee, sheriff says

PAHOKEE, Fla. — A violent overnight crime spree left two people dead, one person injured and a Palm Beach County deputy hospitalized after investigators say a suspect intentionally ran him down before attempting to shoot him.

“Here's what we're looking at this morning: multiple crime scenes and multiple deaths,” said Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw

According to Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, deputies were first called to an area in Pahokee just after 10:00 p.m. to a report of two people shot. When deputies arrived, both victims were found dead. Minutes later, another call came in from a nearby residence reporting gunfire.

Then, a third shooting was reported at a convenience store about half a mile away. That victim survived.

As deputies were working to secure one of the earlier scenes, Bradshaw said the suspect drove back to the area and intentionally accelerated off the roadway and hit a deputy, throwing him roughly 40 feet.

"At that time, the suspect actually got out of this vehicle with a handgun and was going towards a deputy who was on the ground," Bradshaw said. "The deputy was able to get his firearm out and shoot the individual before that guy shot him.”

Sheriff Bradshaw says a nearby detective also fired at the suspect, but the suspect had already been shot down.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Charles Curtis McLeod, 44.

Investigators say he was armed with a 9mm Canik brand handgun.

The deputy was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center, where he is being treated for a compound fracture to his ankle along with other injuries. Sheriff Bradshaw said the deputy is fortunate to be alive.

“His training kicked in,” said Bradshaw. “What really kicked in was his courage and his will to survive and not let this guy get out of the car with the gun and shoot him on the ground. That's what the guy's intent was. So yeah, he showed a lot of courage and a lot of stamina.”

Detectives say they are “99% positive” McLeod is responsible for the double homicide as well as the additional shootings connected to the spree.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, the scene has been cleared by investigators.