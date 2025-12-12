Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Actions

Indian River County Sheriff's Office to hold news conference on fatal shooting of sergeant, locksmith

Sgt. Terri Sweeting-Mashkow, 47, and locksmith David Long were killed Nov. 21
Indian River County Deputy Terri Sweeting-Mashkow, 47, was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 21, 2025, while serving an eviction notice at the Bermuda Club community north of Indian River Shores.
WPTV, WESH, Indian River County Sheriff's Office
Posted
and last updated

WATCH BELOW AT 1:30 P.M.:

More details surrounding the shooting that claimed the lives of a sergeant and a local locksmith last month are expected to be revealed Friday.

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers is scheduled to hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m.

Sgt. Terri Sweeting-Mashkow, 47, and locksmith David Long were killed Nov. 21 when they were evicting a resident who opened fire and killed both of them.

The gunman, Michael Halberstam, 37, died a day after the shooting.

The Associated Press reported that Halberstam was terminated from his job at UPS and had a previous narcotics charge and a misdemeanor assault charge.

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for updates.

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

