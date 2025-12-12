Indian River County Sheriff's Office to hold news conference on fatal shooting of sergeant, locksmith

WATCH BELOW AT 1:30 P.M.:
More details surrounding the shooting that claimed the lives of a sergeant and a local locksmith last month are expected to be revealed Friday.
Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers is scheduled to hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m.
Sgt. Terri Sweeting-Mashkow, 47, and locksmith David Long were killed Nov. 21 when they were evicting a resident who opened fire and killed both of them.
The gunman, Michael Halberstam, 37, died a day after the shooting.
The Associated Press reported that Halberstam was terminated from his job at UPS and had a previous narcotics charge and a misdemeanor assault charge.
