Memorial service set for Indian River County Sgt. Terri Sweeting-Mashkow

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A memorial service honoring the life of Indian River County Sgt. Terri Sweeting-Mashkow will be held next week, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO) said.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 'Everyone is so devastated by this nightmare,' Sue Tomasulo tells WPTV's Ethan Stein

Family plans funeral for deputy killed in shooting

The service will take place Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. at the Corporate Air Hangar, located at 2614 Airport N. Drive in Vero Beach.

The agency is urging members of the community to view the service via livestream on IRCSO's YouTube and Facebook pages, to ensure that family members, IRCSO employees and first responders can attend.

Sweeting-Mashkow, 47, was killed in the line of duty last week while serving an eviction notice at the Bermuda Club community. She had served with the agency for 25 years. IRCSO said her death was "felt deeply by every member" of the agency as well as the entire community.

Loved ones describe Sweeting-Mashkow as a devoted wife, mother, friend and animal lover who cherished her family and her three dogs.

WATCH BELOW: 25-year veteran Indian River County deputy fatally shot

25-year veteran Indian River County deputy fatally shot

WPTV reporter Ethan Stein spoke with Patricia Mashkow, the deputy's mother-in-law, who said she was out of town on a cruise at the time of the shooting.

"We love Terri very much. She's like a daughter to us. I can’t say enough about her. She died a hero today. This is just unbelievable. This is just a nightmare," Mashkow said.

Two Treasure Coast organizations are holding a fundraiser for the fallen sergeant. All proceeds will go directly to Sweeting-Mashkow's family.

Read more of WPTV's related stories below:

Region Indian River County Deputy, suspect and locksmith killed, 1 other injured in Indian River Co. Samantha Roesler

Region Indian River County Agencies offer condolences after Indian River Co. deputy killed Scott Sutton

Region Indian River County 'She died a hero': Family members mourn deputy's death Ethan Stein