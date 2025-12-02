Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'Brotherhood, sisterhood': Officers travel from across US to honor fallen Indian River Co. sergeant

Thousands of families, friends and colleagues attend funeral service for Sgt. Terri Sweeting-Mashkow
Flags were flown at the Corporate Air Hangar in Vero Beach for the funeral of Sgt. Terri Sweeting-Mashkow held Dec. 2, 2025.
VERO BEACH, Fla. — There was a line of red and blue lights that led a hearse toward a hangar at Vero Beach Regional Airport on Tuesday, the site of the funeral service for Sgt. Terri Sweeting-Mashkow.

Law enforcement officers were in attendance with different badges and different uniforms. But all of them had the same duty, paying their respects to the fallen hero.

Officers travel from across US to say farewell to fallen sergeant

"It's about a two-and-a-half-hour drive," said Lt. Michael Schoenbrod from the Flagler Beach Police Department. "I saw people from New York. I think there's some from Chicago, Arizona, from all over the country."

Schoenbrod was one of thousands of families, friends and colleagues who attended the funeral service.

"Anytime we lose a fellow brother or sister in law enforcement," Schoenbrod said, "it really hits hard to the community and to the agencies."

Lt. Michael Schoenbrod from the Flagler Beach Police Department speaks to WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield about attending the solemn service for Sgt. Terri Sweeting-Mashkow on Dec. 2, 205.
Lt. Michael Schoenbrod from the Flagler Beach Police Department speaks to WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield about attending the solemn service for Sgt. Terri Sweeting-Mashkow on Dec. 2, 205.

Outside the hangar, a flyover and a 21-gun salute concluded the service.

Schoenbrod said it was an emotional experience.

"I've never met this officer, but we feel like the brotherhood, the sisterhood," Schoenbrod said.

While many law enforcement officers who attended the service didn't know Sweeting-Mashkow personally, Schoenbrod said the service will help them never forget her.

"You could just tell by the turnout, by the way they were speaking, that she was definitely loved in this community and well respected in her agency," Schoenbrod said.

