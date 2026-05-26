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Supreme Court rejects Florida's bid to sue California, Washington over truck licenses for immigrants

Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented from Tuesday's order
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WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Florida's long-shot attempt to sue California and Washington state over the issuance of commercial driver licenses to truckers who don't speak English and are not authorized to be in the United States.

The case stems from a crash in St. Lucie County last year that killed three people. The driver, Harjinder Singh, is accused of making an illegal U-turn on Florida's Turnpike that caused the wreck.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Harjinder Singh held without bond

Driver in fatal Turnpike crash held without bond in St. Lucie County

Singh, who is from India, was carrying a valid commercial driver's license from California and had earlier been granted one by Washington state.

Republican-led Florida has accused the Western states, led by Democrats, of openly defying immigration laws and asked the justices to rule that states lack the authority to issue CDLs to people who are not citizens or legal permanent residents.

The Supreme Court typically hears appeals of lower-court decisions, but it sometimes takes on what are known as original lawsuits in which states sue each other in the nation's highest court.

Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented from Tuesday's order, as they often do when the court rejects an original lawsuit, saying that the court has no choice but to hear such cases.

Separately, a federal appeals court has blocked a Trump administration proposal to impose new restrictions that would severely limit which immigrants can get commercial driver's licenses to drive a semitrailer truck or bus.

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

FILE - Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks during a news conference Aug. 5, 2025, at the Department of Transportation in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)

State

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Harjinder Singh made his initial court appearance in St. Lucie County on Aug. 23, 2025.

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National News

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Region St Lucie County

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Gurpatwant Pannun, a human rights attorney and General Counsel to Sikhs for Justice, speaks about Harjinder Singh on Aug. 26, 2025.

Region St Lucie County

Human rights attorney says semi driver feels grief, remorse

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Singh Bodycam

Fort Pierce

New video shows semi driver charged in fatal crash speaking English

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Harjinder Singh

Region St Lucie County

Affidavit IDs victims in crash involving undocumented trucker

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Harjinder Singh St Lucie County Jail.png

State

Petition urges governor to consider 'fair sentencing' for truck driver

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Semi-trucks

State

State officials announce crackdown on undocumented truck drivers

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Harjinder Singh made his initial court appearance in St. Lucie County on Aug. 23, 2025.

Region St Lucie County

Semi-truck driver in fatal Turnpike crash silent during first court appearance

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Harjinder Singh St Lucie County Jail.png

Region St Lucie County

'He had absolutely no remorse': Driver in fatal Turnpike crash held without bond

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Harjinder Singh

Fort Pierce

'You never make a U-turn,' safety expert says of fatal Turnpike crash

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Harjinder Singh

Fort Pierce

Semi-truck driver faces 3 counts of vehicular homicide in Turnpike crash

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Fort Pierce

3 dead after semi attempts to make U-turn on Turnpike

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(Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

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