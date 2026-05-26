Supreme Court rejects Florida's bid to sue California, Washington over truck licenses for immigrants

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Florida's long-shot attempt to sue California and Washington state over the issuance of commercial driver licenses to truckers who don't speak English and are not authorized to be in the United States.
The case stems from a crash in St. Lucie County last year that killed three people. The driver, Harjinder Singh, is accused of making an illegal U-turn on Florida's Turnpike that caused the wreck.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Harjinder Singh held without bond
Singh, who is from India, was carrying a valid commercial driver's license from California and had earlier been granted one by Washington state.
Republican-led Florida has accused the Western states, led by Democrats, of openly defying immigration laws and asked the justices to rule that states lack the authority to issue CDLs to people who are not citizens or legal permanent residents.
The Supreme Court typically hears appeals of lower-court decisions, but it sometimes takes on what are known as original lawsuits in which states sue each other in the nation's highest court.
Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented from Tuesday's order, as they often do when the court rejects an original lawsuit, saying that the court has no choice but to hear such cases.
Separately, a federal appeals court has blocked a Trump administration proposal to impose new restrictions that would severely limit which immigrants can get commercial driver's licenses to drive a semitrailer truck or bus.
Read more of WPTV's coverage below:
State
Feds to withhold $40M from Calif. for not enforcing trucker English requirements
Region St Lucie County
Semi driver pleads not guilty in crash that killed 3
National News
DOT imposes new restrictions on commercial driver’s licenses for noncitizens
Region St Lucie County
Sikh community holds prayer service outside St. Lucie Co. jail
Region St Lucie County
Human rights attorney says semi driver feels grief, remorse
Fort Pierce
New video shows semi driver charged in fatal crash speaking English
Region St Lucie County
Affidavit IDs victims in crash involving undocumented trucker
State
Petition urges governor to consider 'fair sentencing' for truck driver
State
State officials announce crackdown on undocumented truck drivers
Region St Lucie County
Semi-truck driver in fatal Turnpike crash silent during first court appearance
Region St Lucie County
'He had absolutely no remorse': Driver in fatal Turnpike crash held without bond
Fort Pierce
'You never make a U-turn,' safety expert says of fatal Turnpike crash
Fort Pierce
Semi-truck driver faces 3 counts of vehicular homicide in Turnpike crash
Fort Pierce