3 dead after semi-truck attempts to make U-turn on Florida's Turnpike in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — WPTV is learning more about a semi-truck crash that shut down the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike in Fort Pierce on Tuesday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol's crash report, a semi-truck was driving northbound in the right lane of the Turnpike as a Chrysler Town & Country was traveling north in the Turnpike's left lane.

From the right lane, the semi-truck attempted to make a U-turn at an "Official Use Only" turn, crossing in front of the vehicle in the left lane. The driver of the vehicle was unable to avoid the truck, wedging the car underneath the truck.

Two passengers inside the car, a 37-year-old woman from Pompano Beach and a 54-year-old man from Miami, died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Chrysler, a 30-year-old man from Florida City, was flown to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the truck and the passenger, both men in their 20s from California, did not sustain any injuries.