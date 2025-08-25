Affidavit identifies 3 South Florida victims in crash on Florida's Turnpike involving undocumented trucker

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Arrest affidavits are offering new details into a semi crash on Florida's Turnpike in St. Lucie County involving a minivan that killed three South Florida residents earlier this month.

The Aug. 12 wreck, which involved a semi driver from India who entered the U.S. illegally from Mexico in 2018, has garnered national attention.

Driver in fatal Turnpike crash held without bond in St. Lucie County

According to a probable cause affidavit, the victims in the crash were identified as:



Herby Dufresne, 30, of Florida City, the driver of a 2015 Chrysler Town and Country minivan

Rodrigue Dor, 54, of Miami

Faniola Joseph, 37, of Pompano Beach

The arrest report said that when Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived at the scene, the semi was parked across all northbound lanes of the Turnpike and partially blocking the shoulder.

The cab of the semi was parked in the center median, which was authorized for "official use only," and the minivan was lodged under the semi.

The report said there was no indication that either the minivan or semi applied their brakes or took any evasive maneuvers before the collision.

When troopers arrived at the scene, the St. Lucie County Fire District was attempting to extricate Dufresne. Both Dor and Joseph had already been extricated and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Dufresne was eventually extricated from the minivan and flown to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce, but later died.

Troopers said they had to contact a translator to interview the driver of the semi, Harjinder Singh, 28. However, the semi driver declined "to participate in the interview and cited wanting to speak to an attorney first before participating in an interview."

Investigators later interviewed a passenger in the semi through an interpreter. The passenger said he was watching videos on his phone at the time of the wreck and wasn't aware of how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

The affidavit said the passenger was unsure why they attempted to make a U-turn. He said the pair dropped off a load of produce in Melbourne at 6 a.m. and then attempted to get some rest at about 12:30 p.m. or 1 p.m. He told them they were about 150 miles away from the second delivery stop in Miami, which was due to take place by 6 a.m. the next day.

The passenger in the semi told investigators that before the collision, both of them had gotten some rest, and Singh "did not seem tired and seemed to be normal" while operating the semi, the affidavit said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said they contacted ICE regarding the crash, who told them that Singh had entered the U.S. illegally in 2018 and served a "Notice to Appear." He was released with an immigration bond and had a court date scheduled for 2027. The affidavit said if Singh was arrested, his bond would be canceled and an ICE detainer would be placed on him.

When troopers called a manager of White Hawk Carriers, Singh's employer, on Aug. 14 to inquire about the whereabouts of both Singh and his passenger. They learned that both of them had taken a flight from West Palm Beach on Aug. 13 and flew to Sacramento. According to the affidavit, both were fired after the crash.

The report said FHP contacted the California Highway Patrol (CHP) seeking clarification on the validity of Singh's license. The affidavit said a CHP dispatch operation informed them that Harjinder Singh possessed a valid commercial license, which was issued on Jan. 8, 2025.

Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins flew to California last week and brought Singh back to Florida. He faces three counts of vehicular homicide and three additional charges of vehicular manslaughter and is being held without bond at the St. Lucie County jail.