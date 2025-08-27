New footage shows semi driver charged in fatal crash on Florida’s Turnpike speaking English

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — New Mexico State Police (NMSP) have released body camera video from a July 3 traffic stop of Harjinder Singh, the semi-truck driver now charged in connection with the Aug. 12 crash on Florida’s Turnpike that killed three people.

The video shows Singh speaking with the officer in English without any issues. Police Chief Troy Weisler said Tuesday that the stop would not have triggered an English language proficiency (ELP) test, even under new federal guidelines.

Weisler explains that ELP assessments are only required when there is a challenge in communication and the responding officer had no issue communicating with Singh.

His comments come after widespread discussion about how much English Singh can speak and understand. At his first court appearance in Florida last weekend, Singh used a translator and was mostly non-responsive to the judge’s questions.

Weisler also defended his department’s compliance with the new federal rules, which took effect in late June but did not include standardized testing procedures.

“The tragic loss of life recently suffered by the people of Florida serves as a painful reminder of why these regulations matter,” Weisler said. “We extend our deepest condolences to the families and communities affected by this tragedy."

Singh remains jailed without bond in St. Lucie County, facing three counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular manslaughter.