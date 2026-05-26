Bicyclist hit, killed by Brightline train in Stuart

STUART, Fla. — A bicyclist was hit and killed Tuesday morning by a Brightline train in Martin County, according to the sheriff's office.

The collision occurred near the intersection of Southeast Dixie Highway and Southeast Monterey Road.

Drivers can expect heavy delays in the area.

The city of Stuart posted on its Facebook page at 11:37 a.m. that electricity is out in the area. Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for updates.

This is the second fatal incident involving a Brightline train in three days, after two people were killed in West Palm Beach on Sunday.