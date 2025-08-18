Undocumented semi-truck driver in Turnpike crash had commercial drivers license

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — WPTV is getting answers for you about the triple fatal crash on the Florida Turnpike near mile marker 170 in St. Lucie County last Tuesday, involving a semi truck and minivan that left three people dead.

Investigators said the undocumented truck driver was attempting to make an illegal U-turn when the minivan crashed into the trailer.

Undocumented driver in Turnpike crash had commercial drivers license

Three people — ages 30, 37 and 54 — were killed.

The driver of the semi-truck, Harjinder Singh, was arrested on Saturday.

Troopers said they worked with ICE and found out Singh illegally crossed the Mexican border into the United States in 2018.

“You never make a U-turn, not even on residential streets, boulevards, and especially where it's prohibited, on a freeway like that," said James Lewis, a transportation safety expert with Evidence Solutions, who said the illegal U-turn Singh made on the Turnpike was unacceptable.

Fort Pierce Semi-truck driver faces 3 counts of vehicular homicide in Turnpike crash Brooke Chau

“You never make a U-turn, not even on residential streets, boulevards, and especially where it's prohibited, on a freeway like that,” said Lewis. “Even if nothing happens from it, the point that you did it is so dangerous, you're going to be terminated on the spot.”

After coming to the U.S illegally, crossing the Mexican border in 2018, WPTV learned Singh obtained a commercial drivers license (CDL) in California.

Lewis said California’s CDL requirements are less strict than many other states.

According to the California DMV, drivers need a minimum of 15 hours of road training and to submit a California Commercial Driver Behind The Wheel Training Certification.

Responding to a post about the fatal crash on X, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, said: “This is exactly why in June, I announced a nationwide audit of non-domiciled CDL’s!”

WPTV learned a non-domiciled CDL allows foreign workers to operate commercial vehicles. However, they do need legal work authorization.

WPTV is still working to find out if Singh’s CDL was valid at the time of the crash last Tuesday.

“We're going to see a lot more of this,” said Lewis. “ This has only happened over the last four or five years, so it's just a matter of time before this happens on a much more continual basis, much more regular basis.”

Singh is charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and state officials said after his criminal case plays out, he will be deported.

