Driver in fatal crash on Florida's Turnpike held without bond in St. Lucie County Jail

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The semi-truck driver accused of making an illegal U-turn on Florida's Turnpike, that led to a fatal crash, is being held without bond in St. Lucie County Jail after being extradited to Florida from California.

Authorities said Harjinder Singh flew to Sacramento after the Turnpike crash and was later arrested.

"He took advantage, I think, of the fact that these are very complex investigations and you just can't charge somebody right at the scene some times, and you have to work with the State Attorney's Office," St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard Del Toro said in a news conference on Friday. "I think he took full advantage of the fact that this was under investigation, hopefully to flee to California, a sanctuary state, hoping to walk scot-free."

He is being charged with three counts of vehicular manslaughter after making an illegal U-turn on the Turnpike in Fort Pierce on Aug. 12. A minivan slammed into the truck, killing all three people inside.

"He had absolutely no remorse. You watch that video and you watch that minivan crash into the back of that trailer, it almost seemed like it was on purpose," Del Toro told WPTV's Kayla McDermott. "They had absolutely no time to react to that crash. Very sad for the families involved. Not only did he not show remorse, he didn't even try to render aid. That just saddens me."

Singh obtained a commercial drivers license (CDL) in California after entering the country illegally from Mexico in 2018. The Department of Homeland Security said Singh's request for work authorization was denied in 2020, but approved in 2021.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said a federal investigation revealed Singh allegedly failed both an English test and a road sign exam. He questioned the role of Singh’s employer, White Hawk Carriers Inc. during a press conference.

Transportation expert James Lewis told McDermott that federal records show a long list of safety problems for White Hawk Carriers, the trucking company tied to this fatal crash.

"A very egregious group of violations," Lewis said.

Singh will remain in jail without bond pending first appearance, Del Toro said, and will remain in their care, custody and control until further notice.

