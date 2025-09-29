Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie County

Actions

Harjinder Singh: Truck driver accused of being in the US illegally pleads not guilty in crash that killed 3

Singh faces 3 counts of vehicular homicide and immigration violations
Harjinder Singh made his initial court appearance in St. Lucie County on Aug. 23, 2025.
WPTV
Harjinder Singh made his initial court appearance in St. Lucie County on Aug. 23, 2025.
Harjinder Singh made his initial court appearance in St. Lucie County on Aug. 23, 2025.
Posted
and last updated

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A commercial truck driver accused of making an illegal U-turn that killed three people on Florida's Turnpike last month waived his first appearance hearing Monday and entered a not guilty plea, court records show.

Harjinder Singh, a 28-year-old native of India, is being held in the St. Lucie County Jail after being denied bond on three counts of vehicular homicide and immigration violations. Singh lived in California and was originally issued a commercial driver’s license in Washington before California issued him one.

Driver in fatal Turnpike crash will be extradited back to Florida

Fallout from the crash led to a war of words between the Trump administration and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and new, stricter rules for non-citizens to obtain commercial drivers licenses. That policy was announced Friday by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Singh attempted to make a U-turn Aug. 12 from the northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike near Fort Pierce. A minivan that was behind Singh's big rig couldn't stop and crashed into the truck, killing its driver and two passengers. Singh and a passenger in the truck were not injured.

In a news conference last week, Duffy said an audit conducted after the Florida crash showed the previous rules weren’t strict enough and that a number of states weren’t following them consistently.

He said Singh should have never received a commercial license because of his immigration status.

That review found that commercial driver’s licenses were improperly issued in California, Colorado, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas and Washington. But Duffy said the problems were so egregious in California, where Singh's license was issued, that he is threatening to pull $160 million in federal funding.

Neither Singh's attorney, Natalie Knight-Tai, nor prosecutor David Dodd responded to emails seeking comment on the case. Next up for Singh is a pre-trial docket call on Friday in Fort Pierce.

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

Truckers English Only

National News

DOT imposes new restrictions on commercial driver’s licenses for noncitizens

Jacob Gardenswartz
Sikhs For Justice held a prayer service outside the St. Lucie County jail on Aug. 28, 2025.

Region St Lucie County

Sikh community holds prayer service outside St. Lucie Co. jail

Tyler Hatfield
Gurpatwant Pannun, a human rights attorney and General Counsel to Sikhs for Justice, speaks about Harjinder Singh on Aug. 26, 2025.

Region St Lucie County

Human rights attorney says semi driver feels grief, remorse

Dave Bohman
Singh Bodycam

Fort Pierce

New video shows semi driver charged in fatal crash speaking English

Emma Romano
Harjinder Singh

Region St Lucie County

Affidavit IDs victims in crash involving undocumented trucker

Scott Sutton
Harjinder Singh St Lucie County Jail.png

State

Petition urges governor to consider 'fair sentencing' for truck driver

Audra Schroeder
Semi-trucks

State

State officials announce crackdown on undocumented truck drivers

Forrest Saunders
Harjinder Singh made his initial court appearance in St. Lucie County on Aug. 23, 2025.

Region St Lucie County

Semi-truck driver in fatal Turnpike crash silent during first court appearance

Emma Romano
Harjinder Singh St Lucie County Jail.png

Region St Lucie County

'He had absolutely no remorse': Driver in fatal Turnpike crash held without bond

Aja Dorsainvil
Harjinder Singh

Fort Pierce

'You never make a U-turn,' safety expert says of fatal Turnpike crash

Tyler Hatfield
Harjinder Singh

Fort Pierce

Semi-truck driver faces 3 counts of vehicular homicide in Turnpike crash

Brooke Chau
Fort Pierce Turnpike Crash

Fort Pierce

3 dead after semi attempts to make U-turn on Turnpike

Kayla McDermott

(Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening