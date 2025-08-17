Semi-truck driver arrested after crash killed 3 on Florida's Turnpike in Fort Pierce

FT. PIERCE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced Saturday the arrest of a semi-truck driver following a deadly crash Florida's Turnpike in St. Lucie County on Aug. 12.

FLHSMV says the driver, Harjinger Singh, was driving "recklessly and without regard for the safety of others on the road."

According to The Florida Highway Patrol's report, Singh attempted to make an illegal u-turn near mile-marker 170, which resulted in a mini-van crashing into the side of the commercial semi-truck.

Two passengers inside the minivan, a 37-year-old woman from Pompano Beach and a 54-year-old man from Miami, died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Chrysler, a 30-year-old man from Florida City, was flown to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

WATCH BELOW: 3 dead after semi attempts to make U-turn on Florida's Turnpike

Florida State Troopers were able to obtain an arrest warrant for three counts of vehicular homicide. During the investigation, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) alongside State Troopers discovered Singh had been in the U.S. illegally since 2018.

According to FLHSMV, Singh crossed the Mexico border illegally and had obtained a Commercial Driver's License in the state of California.

FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner said, "Three people lost their lives as a result of his recklessness, and countless friends and family members will experience the pain of their loss forever."

Kerner added, "Harjinger Singh is in custody on state vehicular homicide charges and immigration violations. He will no longer be able damage and destroy the lives of Floridians and visitors."