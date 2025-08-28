Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie County

Actions

Sikhs For Justice holds prayer service outside St. Lucie Co. jail to support victims and Harjinder Singh

Singh remains in custody without bail
Sikhs For Justice held a prayer service outside the St. Lucie County jail on Aug. 28, 2025.
WPTV
Sikhs For Justice held a prayer service outside the St. Lucie County jail on Aug. 28, 2025.
Sikhs For Justice held a prayer service outside the St. Lucie County jail on Aug. 28, 2025.
Posted
and last updated

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens of members from the Sikh community gathered Thursday in the parking lot outside the St. Lucie County jail.

The group Sikhs for Justice said they wanted to offer support to the families of the victims of the semi crash on Florida's Turnpike this month and ensure the driver, Harjinder Singh, receives a fair trial.

Sikh community hold prayer service outside St. Lucie Co. jail to support victims, suspect

Investigators say Singh made an illegal U-turn on the Turnpike on Aug. 12, killing three people from South Florida.

Singh, who the group said is a Sikh himself, now faces vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter charges.

Florida officials said Singh, who is originally from India, entered the U.S. illegally after crossing through the Mexico border in 2018 and obtained a commercial driver's license from California.

Gurpatwant Pannun, general counsel to Sikhs for Justice, spoke with Singh in jail and explained why the semi driver said he fled India.

"This is exactly Harjinder's words and Harjinder's statement. 'I fled India out of fear of persecution under (Indian president Narendra) Modi's regime. Modi's government targeted me because of my religion and my political opinion, Khalistan,'" Pannun said.

Organizers said they raised $100,000 for the victims' families.

Pannun said they have reached out to the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis to get in touch with the victims' families, but have not heard back.

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

Gurpatwant Pannun, a human rights attorney and General Counsel to Sikhs for Justice, speaks about Harjinder Singh on Aug. 26, 2025.

Region St Lucie County

Human rights attorney says semi driver feels grief, remorse

Dave Bohman
Singh Bodycam

Fort Pierce

New video shows semi driver charged in fatal crash speaking English

Emma Romano
Harjinder Singh

Region St Lucie County

Affidavit IDs victims in crash involving undocumented trucker

Scott Sutton
Harjinder Singh St Lucie County Jail.png

State

Petition urges governor to consider 'fair sentencing' for truck driver

Audra Schroeder
Semi-trucks

State

State officials announce crackdown on undocumented truck drivers

Forrest Saunders
Harjinder Singh first appearance

Region St Lucie County

Semi-truck driver in fatal Turnpike crash silent during first court appearance

Emma Romano
Harjinder Singh St Lucie County Jail.png

Region St Lucie County

'He had absolutely no remorse': Driver in fatal Turnpike crash held without bond

Aja Dorsainvil
Harjinder Singh

Fort Pierce

'You never make a U-turn,' safety expert says of fatal Turnpike crash

Tyler Hatfield
Harjinder Singh

Fort Pierce

Semi-truck driver faces 3 counts of vehicular homicide in Turnpike crash

Brooke Chau
Fort Pierce Turnpike Crash

Fort Pierce

3 dead after semi attempts to make U-turn on Turnpike

Kayla McDermott

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening