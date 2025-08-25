Petition with more than 2M signatures urges governor to consider 'fair sentencing' for truck driver

A Change.org petition created over the weekend in support of Harjinder Singh has collected more than 2.7 million signatures.

"This was a tragic accident — not a deliberate act. While accountability matters, the severity of the charges against him does not align with the circumstances of the incident," the petition states.

WATCH: Driver in Turnpike crash held without bond in St. Lucie County

Driver in fatal Turnpike crash held without bond in St. Lucie County

Singh, the semi-truck driver accused of killing three people on the Florida Turnpike after making an illegal U-turn on Aug. 12, made his first appearance in court Saturday, after being extradited back to Florida from California.

Singh, an undocumented immigrant, is currently being charged with three counts of vehicular manslaughter and held without bond.

The petition was sent to the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who last week said the state intends to "throw the book" at Singh. It asks for a "proportionate and reasonable sentence that reflects the reality this was a tragic accident, not an intentional act of harm."

Singh obtained a commercial drivers license (CDL) in California after entering the country illegally from Mexico in 2018. The Department of Homeland Security said Singh's request for work authorization was denied in 2020, but approved in 2021.

Late last week, the State Department said it is pausing issuing work visas to foreign drivers looking to become commercial truck drivers. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration also launched an investigation into the crash.

The petition continues: "We believe this case is not just about one individual—it speaks to the broader principles of fairness and mercy in the justice system."

MORE WPTV COVERAGE:

Fort Pierce 'Egregious violations': Troubled trucking firm tied to deadly Turnpike crash Kayla McDermott

Region St Lucie County State Department pauses issuing work visas for commercial truck drivers Rebekah Riess, Chris Boyette

State Lieutenant governor escorts driver accused in deadly Florida Turnpike crash Forrest Saunders