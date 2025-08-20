Nurse attack suspect Stephen Scantlebury deemed competent to stand trial

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of brutally attacking a nurse at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital back in February has been deemed competent, by two doctors who have evaluated him, to stand trial.
Stephen Scantlebury, who faces an attempted second-degree murder charge, remains in custody at the Palm Beach County Jail, where he has undergone psychiatric evaluations to determine his competency.
Scantlebury, 33, was a patient at Palms West Hospital on Feb. 18 when, investigators said, he attacked Leelamma Lal, a 67-year-old nurse.
Lal spent nearly six months away from her house in Royal Palm Beach, while she recovered from the brutal beating that landed her in intensive care and a rehabilitation facility in Jacksonville. Her family welcomed her back home earlier this month.
This is a developing story.
READ MORE OF WPTV'S COVERAGE OF THE CASE:
Royal Palm Beach
Months after she was attacked by a patient, Nurse Leelamma Lal is home
Loxahatchee Acreage
Gag order, motion to dismiss denied in case involving attack on nurse
Loxahatchee Acreage
Nurse injured in attack 'beginning to walk on her own'
Loxahatchee Acreage
Judge denies mental evaluation for nurse attack suspect
West Palm Beach
Nurse brutally attacked suffers 'uncertain road' after medical complications
WPTV Investigates
Hospital staff called 911 on another patient 2 weeks after nurse attack
WPTV Investigates
This hospital is adding workspace for law enforcement
WPTV Investigates
Attorney of injured nurse petitions hospital for evidence
Loxahatchee Acreage
Nurse attack suspect will remain jailed
Loxahatchee Acreage
Frantic 911 calls describe moments nurse was brutally attacked
Loxahatchee Acreage
Nurse advocates push for harsher penalties for assaulting health care workers
WPTV Investigates
New details emerge on how Palms West nurse attack suspect ended up at hospital
WPTV Investigates
Who was watching patient before nurse attacked?
Loxahatchee Acreage
Nurse attack suspect had displayed 'unusual behavior,' attorneys say
Loxahatchee Acreage
'Essentially every bone' broken in nurse's face, affidavit says
Loxahatchee Acreage