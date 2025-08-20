Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nurse attack suspect Stephen Scantlebury deemed competent to stand trial

Stephen Scantlebury appears in a Palm Beach County courtroom on Feb. 27, 2025.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of brutally attacking a nurse at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital back in February has been deemed competent, by two doctors who have evaluated him, to stand trial.

Stephen Scantlebury, who faces an attempted second-degree murder charge, remains in custody at the Palm Beach County Jail, where he has undergone psychiatric evaluations to determine his competency.

Scantlebury, 33, was a patient at Palms West Hospital on Feb. 18 when, investigators said, he attacked Leelamma Lal, a 67-year-old nurse.

Lal spent nearly six months away from her house in Royal Palm Beach, while she recovered from the brutal beating that landed her in intensive care and a rehabilitation facility in Jacksonville. Her family welcomed her back home earlier this month.

This is a developing story.

