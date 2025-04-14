Watch Now
Judge denies mental competency evaluation for suspect accused of attacking nurse at Palms West Hospital

Stephen Scantlebury faces attempted murder charge with hate crime enhancement
Stephen Scantlebury faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder after a nurse was attacked Feb. 18, 2025, at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
WPTV, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Attorneys for a man accused of brutally attacking a nurse at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital earlier this year were back in court Monday morning.

Lawyers asked Circuit Court Judge Caroline Shepherd to order a mental competency evaluation for their client, Stephen Scantlebury.

Nurse brutally attacked suffers 'uncertain road' after medical complications

Shepherd denied the request but said the defendant could file an amended motion.

Scantlebury, who remains in custody at the Palm Beach County jail, was not in court for the hearing.

Defense attorney Scott Simmons told WPTV they plan to refile the competency motion.

The next hearing for the case is scheduled for April 23.

Attorney of nurse petitions hospital for evidence after attack

Scantlebury, 33, was a patient at Palms West Hospital on Feb. 18 when investigators said he attacked Leelamma Lal, a 67-year-old nurse.

Inspectors with Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration visited the hospital on Feb. 24 to look for potential deficiencies in state safety regulations.

Their inspection report, released in March, said "no deficiencies" were found at the hospital.

Starting April 1, a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy is now posted at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital full time, according to a statement in March from spokesman Louis Lochte.

Lal continues to recover from her injuries weeks after the attack.

Scantlebury faces a charge of attempted murder with a hate crime enhancement.

