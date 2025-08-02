Months after she was attacked by a patient, Nurse Leelamma Lal is home

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Saturday afternoon, Leelamma Lal was welcomed home by her family.

The HCA Florida Palms West Hospital nurse spent nearly six months away from her house in Royal Palm Beach while she recovered from a brutal beating that landed her in intensive care and for the past few months, a rehabilitation facility in Jacksonville.

On February 18, Lal was tending to a patient being treated for medical issues, who was also on a psychiatric hold.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office, the patient leaped from his bed and beat Lal, within an inch of her life.

“Looking back -- February 18 -- I didn't think she would actually come home like this,” said Lal’s daughter, Cindy Joseph. “It seemed so far away. I'm so happy.”

Lal was greeted by “welcome home” banners and signs adorning the home, as she emerged from the car and walked toward the front door without assistance.

Her grandson handed her a flower he’d picked from the garden – which Lal’s son Chris maintained while she was gone. When she crossed the threshold, Lal remarked on how clean Chris had kept the place.

“Thank you all, for your prayers, support and love,” speaking with reporters for the first time since the attack. “Standing here - without your help - I couldn’t go this far. Thanks to everyone for being a part of my recovery. (The) support, prayers and love — I didn’t know all these people loved me this much!”

Lal broke down in tears, thanking God and her care team as Joseph came to comfort her.

Joseph, a practicing physician, said her mother still has a way to go on her journey toward recovery. According to Joseph, Lal still suffers from cognitive impairment and her eyes don’t move in unison. She’ll continue to undergo cognitive and physical therapy in West Palm Beach.

She also needs one more surgery on her right eye, which doctors at one point were concerned she’d lose. Lal wears a patch over her right eye to help with her balance, Joseph said.

“I have a long road ahead, so please continue to pray for me,” Lal said. “Thanks for reminding me that I’m not alone.”

The patient accused of attacking Lal is charged with attempted second-degree murder, with an enhancement for allegedly shouting racial slurs at Lal, who is Indian, during the attack. He has pleaded not guilty and undergone psychiatric evaluations in jail, to determine his competency as the case moves forward in Palm Beach County.

Lal did not speak about the attack. Her family has previously said she doesn’t really remember it. But Saturday was about celebrating Lal’s recovery.

About 100 friends, neighbors, colleagues and family members came to Lal’s home for a party. Her colleagues wore t-shirts that said “LEEELA STRONG.”