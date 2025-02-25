Frantic 911 calls describe moments nurse was brutally attacked by Baker Act patient

We're listening to the 911 calls that came in the day a veteran nurse at Palms West Hospital was attacked at the hands of a Baker Act patient.

Last Tuesday several hospital staff, visitors and drivers dialed 911 begging for help as Leelamma Lal, a HCA Florida Palms West nurse, was brutally attacked by a patient while on the job.

According to a probable cause affidavit, that attack occurred at about 1:20 p.m. on Feb. 18, and that suspect was at the hospital under Florida's Baker Act, and being cared for by the nurse.

“It’s chaos. It’s absolute chaos,” stated one caller. “I’m on the third floor. There’s some guy in here that’s nuts."

Fear swept through the building after suspect Stephen Scantlebury, 33, roamed the hospital.

WATCH: 911 calls from HCA Florida Palms West Hospital as nurse was brutally attacked

Caller: “Somebody attacked a nurse. Palms west hospital!”

911 dispatcher: “Okay. Okay. Where in the hospital?”

Caller: “Oh my God!”

Others detailed the violent attack on nurse Leelamma Lal and the weapons that may have been used.

911 dispatcher: "Did he hurt someone with the scissors?

Caller: “Yes.”

911 dispatcher: “He stabbed a nurse?"

Caller: "Yes."

911 dispatcher: “Where is the injured nurse?"

Caller: "On the floor.”

911 dispatcher: “The nurse is on the floor…is she bleeding?”

Caller: “Yes."

Scantlebury fled from the hospital and even concerned drivers on southern boulevard dialed in.

One of the callers identified himself as the CEO of the hospital.

CEO: “We had a baker act beat a staff member unconscious, now running around the building.”

911 dispatcher: “You said they assaulted the employee until they passed out?”

CEO: “Yeah, unconscious. I’m not worried about that part; I’m worried about the baker act.”

Scantlebury was arrested moments later outside the hospital.

Lal is now awake and conscious as she recovers but doctors say she could lose the use of both of her eyes.