HCA Florida Palms West Hospital nurse attacked by patient, suffers critical injuries

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — A nurse in Palm Beach County suffered critical injuries after they were attacked by a patient Tuesday, deputies said.

The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to HCA Florida Palms West Hospital at 1:20 p.m. for an aggravated battery.

Investigators said a male patient attacked the nurse in a third-floor patient room.

The nurse was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach. The attacker was detained.

Detectives are at the scene to investigate.

No other details were immediately available.

The name of the patient has not been released.

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for updates.