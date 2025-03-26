Watch Now
Nurse attacked at Palms West Hospital back at St. Mary's Medical Center due to medical complications

Leelamma Lal had been at Brooks Rehabilitation in Jacksonville since last Tuesday after undergoing surgery
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A nurse who was brutally beaten at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital in Palm Beach County last month is back at St. Mary's Medical Center due to medical complications, according to a representative of the family's lawyer.

Leelamma Lal, 67, had been at Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital in Jacksonville since last Tuesday after undergoing surgery on the right side of her face. Lal is now blind in one eye.

Nurse attacked at hospital transferred to rehab facility

However, the representative told WPTV on Wednesday that Lal has developed "multiple abscesses" around the surgical sites on her face. Lal was transferred back to West Palm Beach on Wednesday to treat those complications.

"This has felt like a major setback to the family, and she has been understandably discouraged," the spokesperson wrote. "We remain hopeful that things will improve and that she will overcome this latest challenge."

The representative said Lal "has made significant strides" since the attack, but there is still "a difficult and uncertain road ahead."

The suspect in the attack, Stephen Scantlebury, remains at the Palm Beach County jail and faces a charge of attempted murder.

