Nurse injured in attack at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital 'beginning to walk on her own'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 67-year-old nurse who was brutally attacked at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital earlier this year continues to make strides in her recovery.

Leelamma Lal has been hospitalized for nearly two months after investigators said she was suddenly attacked by a patient Feb. 18, leaving her with critical injuries.

Judge denies mental evaluation for nurse attack suspect

The injured nurse is currently in an inpatient rehab facility at Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital in Jacksonville, where she requires 24/7 nursing care.

A spokeswoman for the lawyer representing Lal's family told WPTV on Wednesday that Lal is beginning to walk on her own around the hospital room. She is in physical therapy for several hours each day.

Also, the vision of one of Lal's eyes has been nearly restored, which the spokesperson called a "big win!"

Her other eye has started to open slightly, and family members are hopeful this progress continues.

"Thankfully, we're seeing a lot of improvement, though there's still a long road ahead," the spokesperson said in a statement to WPTV.

The suspect in the case, Stephen Scantlebury, 33, faces a charge of attempted murder with a hate crime enhancement.

This week, a judge denied a mental competency evaluation for Scantlebury, who remains in custody at the Palm Beach County jail.

