'Essentially every bone' broken in nurse's face after attack at Palms West Hospital, affidavit says

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — WPTV is learning more about a brutal attack on a nurse at a hospital in Palm Beach County that resulted in the arrest of a patient.

The suspect, Stephen Scantlebury, 33, of Wellington faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder in the attack.

HCA Florida Palms West Hospital nurse attacked by patient, suffers critical injuries

According to a probable cause affidavit, that attack occurred at about 1:20 p.m. inside a third-floor patient room at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.

The suspect was at the hospital under Florida's Baker Act and being cared for by the nurse.

Investigators said Scantlebury "inexplicably" jumped on top of his bed and then jumped onto and attacked the victim.

A witness to the attack then ran out of the room and called for help.

According to the report, when help arrived, a second witness saw Scantlebury standing over the nurse, who was lying on the floor, hitting the victim repeatedly in the face with his fists.

The second witness yelled at the suspect and he stopped hitting the nurse and ran out of the room.

Hospital staff were made aware of the situation as Scantlebury proceeded to flee across the hospital floor, down a stairwell, across the parking lot and into traffic on Southern Boulevard.

Logan Ashman Video recorded by WPTV viewer Logan Ashman showed a deputy using what looks like a stun gun on the suspect in the middle of Southern Boulevard on Feb. 18, 2025, after the nurse was attacked.

WPTV received a video from a viewer that showed the suspect walking shirtless on Southern Boulevard with what looked to be ECG leads still attached to his chest.

Palm Beach County deputies responded to the scene at took Scantlebury into custody.

The affidavit said the nurse was taken by Trauma Hawk medical helicopter to St. Mary's Medical Center due to the severity of her injuries, which were described as critical.

"Essentially every bone in the victim's face is broken and the victim is likely to lose the use of both eyes," according to the affidavit.

Because of the extent of the victim's injuries, she was unable to provide a statement to investigators.

A third witness told detectives that Scantlebury "has been acting paranoid" for the last two days, blaming people in his life about events they had nothing to do with.

The suspect is scheduled to have his first court appearance on Feb. 25.

HCA Florida Healthcare released the following statement on the attack: