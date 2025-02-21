Suspect in attack of Palms West Hospital nurse displayed 'unusual behavior' days before, lawyers say

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The attorneys for a man accused in the brutal attack of a Palm Beach County nurse said their client is a "hardworking, loving husband" who is affected by mental illness.
The suspect, Stephen Scantlebury, 33, of Wellington faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder in the attack. The sheriff's office said Thursday that he will also face a hate crime enhancement, which could result in harsher penalties if he is convicted.
Attorneys for the Rossen Law Firm, who are representing Scantlebury, released a statement Friday that said he had been "displaying unusual behavior" in the days leading up to the attack and had sought help at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
"We are working closely with the State Attorney and law enforcement to investigate what happened and what led to (the attack)," the attorneys' statement said.
Scantlebury's attorneys also said that the public has only heard "one side of the story — the side presented by law enforcement."
His lawyers stated their client is being evaluated by an independent doctor to further assess his condition.
Their statement went on to say that they wished the nurse a "full and speedy recovery" and acknowledged that the incident has been an "unimaginable time for the victim and her family."
Investigators said earlier this week that the attack was so severe that "essentially every bone in the victim's face" was broken ... and she will likely "lose the use of both eyes."
Local nurses have come together this week to put a spotlight on the dangers of their profession, planning a Sunday event in Palm Beach County to support the health care community.
Read the full statement from Scantlebury's attorneys below:
Statement from Scott Simmons, Lead Attorney, and Susan Lawson, Co-Counsel
"As we represent Stephen E. Scantlebury in the case of the State of Florida vs. Stephen E. Scantlebury, we are thoroughly reviewing all aspects of the matter and cannot discuss specific details. This is an unimaginable time for the victim and her family, and our thoughts remain with them as we sincerely hope for her full and speedy recovery.
Stephen is a hardworking, loving husband, father, and son. Mental illness does not discriminate, and we know that what happened was a product of a mental health crisis. Stephen had been displaying unusual behavior in the days leading up to this event and had sought help at the hospital. We are working closely with the State Attorney and law enforcement to investigate what happened and what led to it.
Right now, the public has only heard one side of the story—the side presented by law enforcement. However, one-sided narratives can be misleading, especially when mental illness is involved. Our role is to ensure that the complete story comes to light.
To assess Stephen's condition further, we have an independent doctor evaluating him. Additionally, if anyone believes they may have witnessed Stephen experiencing a mental health episode, we encourage them to contact our firm to provide a statement.
Stephen's entire family stands by him during this difficult time. Out of respect for everyone affected, we will refrain from making any further comments."