Suspect in attack of Palms West Hospital nurse displayed 'unusual behavior' days before, lawyers say

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The attorneys for a man accused in the brutal attack of a Palm Beach County nurse said their client is a "hardworking, loving husband" who is affected by mental illness.

The suspect, Stephen Scantlebury, 33, of Wellington faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder in the attack. The sheriff's office said Thursday that he will also face a hate crime enhancement, which could result in harsher penalties if he is convicted.

Attorneys for the Rossen Law Firm, who are representing Scantlebury, released a statement Friday that said he had been "displaying unusual behavior" in the days leading up to the attack and had sought help at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.

"We are working closely with the State Attorney and law enforcement to investigate what happened and what led to (the attack)," the attorneys' statement said.

Scantlebury's attorneys also said that the public has only heard "one side of the story — the side presented by law enforcement."

His lawyers stated their client is being evaluated by an independent doctor to further assess his condition.

Their statement went on to say that they wished the nurse a "full and speedy recovery" and acknowledged that the incident has been an "unimaginable time for the victim and her family."

Investigators said earlier this week that the attack was so severe that "essentially every bone in the victim's face" was broken ... and she will likely "lose the use of both eyes."

Local nurses have come together this week to put a spotlight on the dangers of their profession, planning a Sunday event in Palm Beach County to support the health care community.

Read the full statement from Scantlebury's attorneys below: