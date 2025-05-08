Judge denies gag order in case involving attack on HCA Florida Palms West Hospital nurse

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Attorneys were in a Palm Beach County courtroom Thursday in a case related to the brutal attack of an HCA Florida Palms West Hospital nurse earlier this year.

It's been nearly three months since the nurse, Leelamma Lal, suffered critical injuries after investigators said she was brutally beaten by a patient who was under a psychiatric hold.

Nurse injured in attack 'beginning to walk on her own'

During a Thursday afternoon court hearing, Judge G. Joseph Curley Jr. denied a gag order in this case, one of two motions HCA Florida attorney Adam Rhys filed for the court's consideration.

In court, Rhys argued pointed to multiple news articles quoting Terry. He argued those interviews could prejudice a future jury if a lawsuit is filed.

"Whenever these statements are published, there is a surge of online hate and negativity," Rhys told Judge Curley.

"A gag order is entirely inappropriate in this case," countered Lal's attorney, Karen Terry in court. "Is the court going to gag the lawyers? Is the court going to gag the media?"

Terry told WPTV she feels Curley's decision to shut down the request is a win.

"I think the judge made the right decision on the gag order, Palms West hospital was trying to keep the media and lawyers from speaking about this case’s public importance," Terry said.

The second motion heard was a motion to dismiss Terry's bill of discovery. The legal tool, which Terry petitioned the hospital for in March, is to obtain certain documents and evidence related to the February attack.

"I'm missing the videotape of what happened at the hospital for two straight days that he [Scantlebury] was there," Terry told WPTV's Kate Hussey. "They are refusing to produce the incident report, based on a privilege, and they have not produced any of the phone calls that they may have made and maybe didn't make to any Baker Act facilities that may have taken over Mr. Scantlebury's care."

HCA argues that a lawsuit in this case is "improper" and that the workers' compensation system is providing benefits for medical expenses and lost wages.

In court, Rhys also argued HCA Florida handed over some evidence to Terry already.

"We have expedited access for Ms. Terry to Mr. Scantlebury's chart," said Rhys. "They now have the complete medical record for Mr. Scantlebury which is one of the things they have requested."

HCA Florida declined to make their attorney available for comment, but in a statement to WPTV said the purpose of this hearing is not "centered around media-related issues" but rather "focuses on preventing disparaging remarks from being made about Palms West in public."

A decision on whether or not to dismiss the bill of discovery could come as soon as Friday.

Lal has been hospitalized since Feb. 18 after investigators said she was suddenly attacked by Stephen Scantlebury, which left her with critical injuries.

A spokeswoman for the lawyer representing Lal's family told WPTV last month that Lal is beginning to walk on her own around the hospital room. She is in physical therapy for several hours each day.

Terry Thursday said Lal is still having cognitive difficulties and is will need to undergo another surgery to remove hardware in her jaw. Terry also said she Lal is continuing to undergo extensive occupational, speech and physical therapy.

"She's a fighter, she's trying to get back to the best that she can be but it's a long-haul for her," said Terry.

Terry said she is close to filing a lawsuit against HCA Florida.

"I'd be suing them for negligence, I'd be suing them for other causes of action as well and I'd be suing for a full recovery for Ms. Lal," said Terry.

Scantlebury, 33, faces a charge of attempted murder with a hate crime enhancement.

A judge denied a mental competency evaluation for Scantlebury, who remains in custody at the Palm Beach County jail.

