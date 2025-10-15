Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
My Safe Florida Home director to lawmakers: 'We're pushing against the flow as best we can'

Only half of homeowners see premium reductions despite nearly $1 billion investment in storm improvement grants
My Safe Florida Home
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida House panel on Wednesday received an update on the progress of the My Safe Florida Home program, and also had a few questions about how effective it's been on lowering home insurance premiums.

Steven Fielder, the program's director, presented some new data to the House Subcommittee on Insurance and Banking on Wednesday.

From 2022 to 2025, the program has been funded with over $800 million and has awarded grants for home hardening to 40,719 homeowners in the state.

Out of those homeowners, only 20,995 reported a reduction in premiums, with 12,154 saying their costs were stable and 5,520 saying their insurance costs went up.

"It's a billion dollars. That doesn't seem like it's really gone a long way to really help out Floridians," said state Rep. Adam Botana, R-Bonita Springs.

Real Estate News

My Safe Florida Home: You had questions, and we got answers

Matt Sczesny

Fielder responded to questions about the program's effectiveness by pointing out that the grant's improvements also played a role in many homeowners avoiding nonrenewal of policies.

"We were asked to implement this program to drive down the rates," Fielder said. "Our goal and desire is, we're pushing against the flow as best we can."

He also pointed out that those homeowners who did see lower premiums had an average savings of $938 in 2024.

As of Oct. 8, the My Safe Florida Home program this year has approved 4,216 grants under new rules that prioritize low- and moderate-income homeowners.

Matt Sczesny is determined every day to help you find solutions in Florida's coverage collapse. If you have a question or comment on homeowners insurance, you can reach out to him any time.
Contact Matt Sczesny

