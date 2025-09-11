Jensen Beach homeowner seeks answers after repeated rejections from My Safe Florida Home program

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — We are always pushing to get answers to your questions about Florida's insurance market.

On Thursday, we looked into one homeowner's difficulties with the My Safe Florida Home (MSFH) program.

We spoke to Phil King of Jensen Beach, who emailed us saying he can't seem to get a straight answer as to why he keeps getting rejected.

King, a retired New York electrician, said he's seeking an MSFH grant to harden his home against storms. However, he's been rejected twice in three years without a reason.

"I tried calling and waited hours, and you don't get through, and there's nobody to talk to," King said. "I finally got in touch with you because you're the man."

King said his first rejection in 2022 came after an inspection to repair his roof. He ended up paying for it himself.

He shared his story with us during a recent WPTV Let's Hear event in Jensen Beach.

This year, he applied again to the MSFH program, hoping to secure money to install new impact windows.

"I put the application in, and this time it was a real quick process to get closed, and that's all it says is 'closed.' It doesn't say for a reason. I think it said 'duplicate, closed,'" King said.

The confusion and lack of information are something that MSFH staff said is something they have been trying to improve.

"We are making changes to the portal that we think will make it more user-friendly. We've tried to listen to everyone's feedback about that and tried to make some tweaks and changes so everything will be easy to understand," Steven Fielder, the director of the My Safe Florida Home program, said in July.

WPTV contacted the Department of Financial Services in Tallahassee and forwarded all of King's information to them, so he can finally get the answer he's looking for.