Boca Raton resident 'grateful' to WPTV after finally receiving My Safe Florida Home grant

BOCA RATON, Fla. — For Jennifer Gilli, her $10,000 check from the My Safe Florida Home finally arrived.

"I was actually surprised when I got it because the whole process took since February," Gilli said.

WATCH BELOW: $10K grant finally arrives after WPTV steps in

$10K grant finally arrives after WPTV steps in

Gilli said her grant was approved last year for a new roof on her Boca Raton home.

The state-run program assists homeowners with grants up to $10,000 for storm-related improvements and to help lower insurance costs.

"Submitting all my information was quick and easy, seamless, but once they got to the approval process and said, 'OK, we're sending you a check,' it stalled out for months," Gilli said.

When she emailed WPTV with the issue near the end of September, we took her information to the Department of Financial Services, which runs the program.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Homeowner lays out frustration with My Safe Florida Home program

Homeowner lays out My Safe Florida Home frustration

Within a day, we both received a notice that the matter was being handled.

"I feel grateful to you," she told WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny. "I feel like you're involvement helped me get the check because of your inquiry into the situation, and you wanting to know further really I think pushed them against the corner."

We were glad to help Gilli, and we continue to listen to people trying to navigate the My Safe Florida Home program and any other homeowner insurance issues.