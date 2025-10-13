'That's not fair': Wellington homeowner denied My Safe Florida Home grant over adult son's income

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A Wellington homeowner is fighting to get approved for a state program designed to help Florida residents make storm-related home improvements, highlighting ongoing issues with the My Safe Florida Home initiative.

Al Genduso said he was denied eligibility for the program because his household income includes his adult son, who lives with him but is moving out soon.

"It says it's resolved, and basically it says I'm not eligible," Genduso said while showing WPTV his application status on his computer.

The My Safe Florida Home program, managed by the Chief Financial Officer's office, offers grants to help homeowners make storm-related repairs and improvements.

Genduso said the income calculation isn't fair since his son doesn't contribute financially to the household and is planning to move out.

"I wrote back to them and said, 'That's not fair. My son is moving. He doesn't contribute financially to the house,'" Genduso told WPTV.

The Wellington resident said he needs to replace his 21-year-old roof after his insurance company demanded the upgrade.

"I want to know what's going on, and I want to know if I'm eligible because the $10,000 grant would definitely help put a dent in the cost of that roof," Genduso said.

Without the grant money and the ability to get a new roof, Genduso said he is considering dropping his insurance coverage altogether, which would be a risky decision for any Florida homeowner.

The case represents another challenge facing the My Safe Florida Home program, which has faced criticism from homeowners struggling to navigate the application process.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

