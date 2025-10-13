Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MoneyReal Estate News

Actions

'That's not fair': Wellington homeowner denied My Safe Florida Home grant over adult son's income

Al Genduso's adult son is moving out, but son's income still counted in calculation for eligibility
Al Genduso speaks to WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny about why his My Safe Florida Home application was recently refused by the state.
WPTV
Al Genduso speaks to WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny about why his My Safe Florida Home application was recently refused by the state.
Al Genduso speaks to WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny about why his My Safe Florida Home application was recently refused by the state.
Posted
and last updated

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A Wellington homeowner is fighting to get approved for a state program designed to help Florida residents make storm-related home improvements, highlighting ongoing issues with the My Safe Florida Home initiative.

Al Genduso said he was denied eligibility for the program because his household income includes his adult son, who lives with him but is moving out soon.

WATCH BELOW: Homeowner fights My Safe Florida Home denial

'That's not fair': Homeowner fights My Safe Florida Home denial

"It says it's resolved, and basically it says I'm not eligible," Genduso said while showing WPTV his application status on his computer.

The My Safe Florida Home program, managed by the Chief Financial Officer's office, offers grants to help homeowners make storm-related repairs and improvements.

Genduso said the income calculation isn't fair since his son doesn't contribute financially to the household and is planning to move out.

"I wrote back to them and said, 'That's not fair. My son is moving. He doesn't contribute financially to the house,'" Genduso told WPTV.

My Safe Florida home, generic

Real Estate News

My Safe Florida Home: You had questions, and we got answers

Matt Sczesny

The Wellington resident said he needs to replace his 21-year-old roof after his insurance company demanded the upgrade.

"I want to know what's going on, and I want to know if I'm eligible because the $10,000 grant would definitely help put a dent in the cost of that roof," Genduso said.

Without the grant money and the ability to get a new roof, Genduso said he is considering dropping his insurance coverage altogether, which would be a risky decision for any Florida homeowner.

The case represents another challenge facing the My Safe Florida Home program, which has faced criticism from homeowners struggling to navigate the application process.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Read more of WPTV's coverage of the My Safe Florida Home program:

Jennifer Gilli speaks to WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny about receiving her $10,000 grant from the My Safe Florida Home program.

Real Estate News

$10K My Safe Florida Home grant finally arrives after WPTV steps in

Matt Sczesny
My Safe Florida home, generic

Real Estate News

My Safe Florida Home: Rejected applicants left without 2nd chance

Matt Sczesny
Delray Beach resident Ava Sloane speaks to WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny about the troubles she has encountered applying for a My Safe Florida Home grant.

Real Estate News

APPLICATION DENIED: Homeowner lays out My Safe Florida Home frustration

Matt Sczesny
Phil King of Jensen Beach speaks to WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny on Sept. 11, 2025, about why he's getting rejected when applying to the My Safe Florida Home program.

Real Estate News

HOME HARDENING HURDLES: Resident seeks help from WPTV amid frustration

Matt Sczesny
Sen. Jeff Brandes speaks to WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny about the My Safe Florida Home.

Real Estate News

Former lawmaker wants to scrap this 'bureaucratic mess of a program'

Matt Sczesny

Matt Sczesny is determined every day to help you find solutions in Florida's coverage collapse. If you have a question or comment on homeowners insurance, you can reach out to him any time.
Contact Matt Sczesny

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOUSING RESOURCES

SEEKING SOLUTIONS