My Safe Florida Home program rules leave rejected applicants without second chance

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We're staying on top of the state's popular My Safe Florida Home program, which gives grants to harden homes and lower insurance premiums.

Many residents reached out to WPTV asking why they couldn't reapply to the program.

We pressed lawmakers for clarity and now have some answers.

When it comes to the My Safe Florida Home program, residents are finding out that rules are rules. And those rules are keeping people like Ava Sloane locked out.

"It's frustrating for me and I'm sure for many other people," Sloane said.

It started in 2022 when she first applied for an MSFH grant, but then withdrew her accepted application because of the large cost she would have to pay out of pocket for a new roof.

When she tried again this year, she was rejected based on her withdrawal from the 2022 application.

"I never received the grant in the first place. Why couldn't I reapply?" she said.

According to the statute covering the program, homeowners have one year, with an extra six months, to finish all the improvements in the application or the application is considered abandoned.

Re-applying later is only accepted under three exceptions:

a. The original grant application was denied or withdrawn because the application contained errors or omissions

b. The original grant application was denied or withdrawn because the home did not meet the eligibility criteria for a grant at the time of the previous application, and the homeowner reasonably believes that the home now is eligible for a grant

c. The program's eligibility requirements for a grant have changed since the original application date, and the applicant reasonably believes that he or she is an eligible homeowner under the new requirements

"We'll see if we have a place to get a second look at some of these people," said state Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman, R-Highland Beach. "I think there could be a legislative fix because this would be the result of running a very tight, efficient program and not allowing a few people to fall by the wayside."

The bottom line is that homeowners need to know that if they back away from a grant, the My Safe Florida Home program will lock them out in the future, so be careful.