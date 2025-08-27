Former Sen. Jeff Brandes urges scrapping My Safe Florida Home for simple sales‑tax break

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV continues working to find answers and solutions to the My Safe Florida Home program.

On Wednesday, we listened to a former state senator who told us he would like to do away with the program altogether, replacing it with something he says is simpler.

WPTV viewer offers advice for applying for My Safe Florida Home program

Jeff Brandes is no fan of the My Safe Florida Home program.

"Look, this is an inefficient program from the day it started," Brandes said. "The simple truth is this is a bureaucratic mess of a program."

The program, with its $10,000 grants for home hardening, has worked for many people, but we've also heard from some who have been disappointed by it.

The former state senator, who is the founder of the Florida Policy Project, said it's time to replace the My Safe Florida Home program and all of its rules.

"I think it would be simpler and more straightforward to eliminate the sales tax on roofs being replaced, on windows being replaced, exterior doors being replaced that meet the minimum standards. You can do this on hurricane shutters as well," Brandes said.

Brandes argues that the sales tax plan would be open to anyone doing home hardening, including condo owners, with no restrictions, no online registering and no waiting.

"To me, it makes more sense with no bureaucracy involved and those types of replacements and just eliminate the sales tax," Brandes said."That way, we wouldn't limit the return to 20,000 or so people. It would be everybody in the state of Florida."

So far, lawmakers seem willing to keep the program, which legislators funded with $280 million this year. Saying goodbye to the $10,000 grants may not prove to be popular.