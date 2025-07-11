WalletHub study says Floridians pay this much for health care

With questions still swirling about how President Donald Trump's signature "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" will impact health care, a new report by WalletHub is putting a microscope on how much Floridians spend.

In its "States Where People Spend the Most & Least on Health Care" study, Florida ranked 18th for states spending the most.

Here's a snapshot of the average expense Floridians incur.



Average Health Insurance Premiums: $513

$513 Average Health Insurance Premiums as % of Median Monthly Household Income: 8.58%

For money saving tips, experts say some coverage is better than none. In the event of a medical emergency, not having it could backfire. They also advise taking out a high-deductible health care insurance plan if you are healthy because they tend to have lower monthly premiums.

See full study here.