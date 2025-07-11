Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WalletHub study says Floridians pay this much for health care

With questions still swirling about how President Donald Trump's signature "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" will impact health care, a new report by WalletHub is putting a microscope on how much Floridians spend.

In its "States Where People Spend the Most & Least on Health Care" study, Florida ranked 18th for states spending the most.

Here's a snapshot of the average expense Floridians incur.

  • Average Health Insurance Premiums: $513
  • Average Health Insurance Premiums as % of Median Monthly Household Income: 8.58%

For money saving tips, experts say some coverage is better than none. In the event of a medical emergency, not having it could backfire. They also advise taking out a high-deductible health care insurance plan if you are healthy because they tend to have lower monthly premiums.

See full study here.

