Grocery Dealz app seeks to help shoppers find the cheapest prices

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — We're determined to help you find solutions to rising food prices.

Now, we've found there's a new app developed by a Texas police officer that could save you money when shopping for groceries.

It seemed like only a matter of time before someone developed an app that can find the best grocery prices.

The app called Grocery Dealz was created by Michael Waldroup, who said he simply thought it was a good idea.

"What is crazy there is not a grocery comparison app out there. There was never a marketplace," Waldroup said. "Everybody just goes and shops at the place they think is best for them."

Waldroup said it's like the "Gas Buddy of Groceries," allowing shoppers to search for the best deals on a shopping list by checking prices at multiple stores in a particular area.

"You start with a map and on that map you choose a store," Waldroup said. (For example), you start with maybe Walmart, let's say, and you start a list just like you're going grocery shopping online at Walmart, and let's say (you select) 10 items and hit a button that says 'Let's Compare Prices.'"

The app only launched a month ago, and so far is only available in Texas.

"We've seen a lot of reactions of 'Wow, why didn't anybody think about this before? It is so common sense.' And that is very true. It is the first grocery marketplace of its kind with live up-to-date data," Waldroup said.

Grocery Dealz isn't available in Florida yet, but the developer told WPTV that he plans to make it available in the Sunshine State.

"This app, or this marketplace, will be coming to the state of Florida, 100 percent," Waldroup said.

