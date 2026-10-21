Florida Senate president opposes Amendment 3 months after lawmakers put it on ballot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The president of the Florida State Senate says he is voting "No" on Amendment 3, just months after the State Senate approved putting the referendum on the November ballot.

"As a native of Florida's Heartland, our rural communities are near and dear to my heart," Albritton said in a post on the Florida Sheriffs Association's Instagram page. "Amendment 3 would eliminate up to 30% of resources for Florida's rural counties, gutting essential support for law enforcement, emergency response services and critical infrastructure."

WATCH BELOW: Florida Senate president opposes Amendment 3

Florida Senate president opposes Amendment 3

Albritton also stated the Florida Taxation and Budget Reform Commission presents: "An ideal opportunity to design property tax reform and create a solution that is meaningful, reasonable and balanced."

Amendment 3 would raise the homestead exemption to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028.

It would also cut property taxes for homesteaded homeowners, excluding school taxes.

Cities and counties stand to lose significant revenue and many local leaders say it will lead to budget cuts, reduced services and possibly creating other revenue streams.

The referendum needs 60% approval on Election Day to become law in Florida.