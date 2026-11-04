Democrat Lois Frankel wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 23rd Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel has won reelection to Congress, defeating Republican challenger Deborah Adeimy in Florida's 23rd Congressional District, the Associated Press projects.

Frankel, a Democrat who has served in Congress since 2013, sought reelection in the newly redrawn 23rd District after changes to Florida's congressional map ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

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Frankel previously represented Florida's 22nd Congressional District, which was significantly altered during redistricting.

The newly redrawn 23rd District is located in Palm Beach County.

Frankel will serve another two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

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