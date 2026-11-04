Democrat Pia Dandiya wins Florida's 22nd Congressional District

Democrat Pia Dandiya has won Florida's 22nd Congressional District, defeating Republican Casey Askar in Tuesday's general election and keeping a closely watched congressional seat in Democratic hands.

Dandiya's victory comes after a dramatic redrawing of the district, which once reliably favored Democrats but now includes Republican strongholds across Palm Beach, Broward, Collier and Hendry counties.

The new boundaries created uncertainty over which party would win the seat — and made the race significant far beyond South Florida.

District 22 was one of four Florida congressional districts redrawn in ways that could help Republicans flip Democratic seats and strengthen their position in Congress.

Dandiya's victory denies Republicans one potential pickup in their fight for control of the U.S. House.

Supporters erupted in cheers Tuesday night at the Wellington Community Center as Dandiya took the stage to celebrate her victory.

The Florida-born former teacher and high school principal thanked voters and pledged to deliver on the promises that shaped her campaign, including lowering the cost of living and tackling what she describes as corruption in Washington.

"My commitment to you is that I will work tirelessly to lower the cost of living, to stand up to the corruption in DC, so you can spend less time worrying about how you will make ends meet and more time building the life for your family that you want," Dandiya told supporters.

Affordability at the center of Dandiya's campaign

Throughout her campaign, Dandiya made affordability a central issue, promising to make the American Dream more attainable for South Florida families.

In a previous interview with WPTV investigative reporter Kate Hussey, Dandiya outlined several proposals aimed at easing financial pressures and protecting federal benefits.

Those included expanding Affordable Care Act subsidies, allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices and potentially raising the Social Security payroll tax cap to help preserve benefits.

She also pledged to work across party lines to address issues facing families throughout the newly drawn district.

"I'm not going to Washington to fight with people. I'm going to fight for people," Dandiya said in a statement released Tuesday night.

A historic victory in a newly redrawn district

The 22nd Congressional District underwent significant changes ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Previously represented by Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel, the district was redrawn to stretch across South Florida, connecting coastal and inland communities with different political backgrounds.

Frankel instead sought reelection in the newly drawn 23rd Congressional District.

The changes set up a competitive race between Dandiya and Askar, with Republicans hoping the new boundaries would give them an opportunity to flip the seat.

In her victory statement, Dandiya reflected on her family's journey to the United States and what her election means to her personally.

"More than 40 years ago, my parents came from India to Palm Beach County, determined to live the American Dream," Dandiya said. "And tonight, one generation later, their daughter will become Congresswoman Dandiya."

Dandiya, who was born and raised in Palm Beach County, previously worked at Apple and served as a White House Fellow, in addition to her experience in education.

She also pledged to work across party lines to address issues facing South Florida families.

"Whether you are from Belle Glade or Marco Island, Parkland or Royal Palm, I will work tirelessly to lower the cost of living and stand up to the corruption in DC," she said.

Dandiya will serve a two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"Thank you for trusting me with a part in its next chapter," Dandiya said. "Let's make it one our children will be proud to read."