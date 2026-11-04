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Republican Brian Mast wins reelection in Florida's 21st Congressional District

Republican incumbent Brian Mast has won reelection to the U.S. House, defeating Democrat James Martin in Florida's 21st Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.
Brian Mast in February 2020
Carolyn Kaster/AP
Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., speaks during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Brian Mast in February 2020
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Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Mast has won another term in Congress, defeating Democratic challenger James Martin in Florida's 21st Congressional District, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

Mast, a U.S. Army veteran who has served in Congress since 2017, secured reelection in the newly redrawn district, which includes portions of Palm Beach, Martin and St. Lucie counties.

>> FULL ELECTION RESULTS | Latest Election News

Mast is currently the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Before entering politics, he served in the U.S. Army, where he lost both legs while serving in Afghanistan.

Martin, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran and former national security official in the Biden administration, won the Democratic primary in August.

The two candidates faced off in Tuesday's general election alongside no-party-affiliation candidate Alexander Cooke and write-in candidate David Fabrikant.

Mast will serve another two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Stay with WPTV for continuing coverage of the 2026 midterm elections.