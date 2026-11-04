Katherine Waldron defeats incumbent Sara Baxter in Palm Beach County Commission District 6 race

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Democratic challenger Katherine Waldron has defeated incumbent Palm Beach County Commissioner Sara Baxter in the race for the District 6 seat.

Baxter, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, lost her bid for another term on the commission to Waldron, a former state lawmaker and Port of Palm Beach commissioner.

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The race pitted a first-term Republican incumbent against a Democrat with previous experience in elected office.

Baxter was elected to the Palm Beach County Commission in 2022, marking her first elected position. She represented District 6, which covers a large portion of western Palm Beach County.

Waldron entered the race with experience in both local and state government. She previously served on the Port of Palm Beach District Board of Commissioners and in the Florida House of Representatives.

Waldron's victory flips the District 6 seat from Republican to Democratic control and ends Baxter's tenure on the County Commission after one term.