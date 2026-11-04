WASHINGTON — Democrat Jared Moskowitz wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 25th Congressional District, defeating Republican challenger and former Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer.

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Moskowitz released the following statement after winning reelection:

"Tonight, South Florida sent a clear message: voters want leaders who think for themselves, stand up to extremes, and deliver results. This district was re-drawn to defeat me. Voters had other plans. I am deeply grateful to everyone who placed their trust in me, and to the volunteers and supporters who made this victory possible. Whether you voted for me or not, I will work every day to earn your trust and represent every corner of this district.

"Throughout this campaign, I never changed who I am or what I believe. I stood up to the extremes on the left that targeted me in the primary and to the extremes on the right that spent more money against me than anyone in Florida history."

"As I return to Washington, fighting to lower the cost of living will be a top priority. The cost of groceries, gas, and home insurance is putting too much pressure on South Florida families and they need relief. I will work with anyone to achieve progress for my constituents as I have done throughout my public service.

"I will also continue confronting antisemitism and hate, whether it comes from the far right or the far left. My grandmother escaped Berlin through the Kindertransport. My family’s story is a constant reminder that standing up to hate requires courage and action. I will never be silent, and I will never let party politics determine when I speak out.

"The campaign might be over, but the work continues. I am ready to get back to Washington to continue representing residents of South Florida."