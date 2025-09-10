Ending Florida property taxes? State Rep. Toby Overdorf tells WPTV it's not 'fiscally responsible'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This year, WPTV has extensively covered proposals to cut or even eliminate property taxes in Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he wanted to save homeowners money by abolishing property taxes, but WPTV heard from city and county leaders worried about how to make up for the lost revenue if a plan is passed.

WATCH BELOW: Florida property taxes: What's the latest on possibly eliminating them?

Push to eliminate Florida property taxes moves forward

Now, lawmakers are tasked with finding solutions.

We checked with Florida state Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Stuart, on Wednesday to get the latest news on the proposal.

He told us the goal is about saving taxpayers money.

"We must formulate a constitutional amendment that will then go to the voters next November," Overdorf said.

Earlier this year, Overdorf was selected to co-chair a select committee to look at possibly eliminating property taxes in the state.

"There are two things that we feel that are not realistic: one of those is a refund check that would come from the general fund back to the taxpayers of Florida. We feel it's really a band-aid, and it's not something that would solve the issue. It would be a temporary band-aid. The second is a full revocation of property taxes. We don't see that as fiscally responsible."

Overdorf's committee is working separately from DeSantis and new Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia, who are also looking at ways to trim property taxes.

"Local governments, when we want to cut their revenue and save property taxes, they're going to come out and say they can't, so we're going to prove to them we can," Ingoglia said. "We're going to prove to them there is enough waste and abuse in the system so they can offer property tax relief."

Overdorf said there has not been a shortage of ideas.

"There are a tremendous (number) of ideas coming forward, everything from either a monetary straightforward homestead exemption to a percentage associated with it," Overdorf said. "We haven't received any written proposals from the governor at this point in time."

The House Select Committee on Property Taxes is expected to hold meetings on Sept. 22-23 to begin discussing what the 37 members learned after visiting various cities and counties.

Read more of WPTV's coverage on property taxes:

Real Estate News Eliminating property taxes? What this lawmaker told WPTV Matt Sczesny

Real Estate News Could ending property taxes 'dismantle' public school system? Matt Sczesny

Real Estate News Property taxes: Unfair burden or 'half-baked' plan to end them? Matt Sczesny

Region St Lucie County Why is the property tax rate in this county the highest in the state? Cassandra Garcia

Real Estate News FUNDING FEARS: Cities, counties fret over end of property tax Matt Sczesny

Real Estate News End of property taxes? This other tax might double Matt Sczesny