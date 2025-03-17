Could ending property taxes in Florida 'dismantle' public school system'?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The discussion surrounding the elimination of property taxes in Florida continues to be a talking point across the state.

Florida lawmakers have introduced two bills on the topic — one proposes studying to see the impact of eliminating property taxes while the other would affect the state's homestead exemption.

Could ending property taxes 'dismantle' public school system'?

WPTV is digging deeper into property taxes and how they impact your life — from how much you pay to the important services you depend on.

On Monday, WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny pushed for answers on how this legislation could affect your child's education.

"I'm concerned with other taxes that be risen or we'll be cutting programs that are vital to our state," one parent told WPTV.

The amount that school districts depend on property tax revenue varies across the state.

"There's a wide range across Florida's districts, counties," Professor Bruce Baker at the University of Miami said, "but on average we're talking about half. And in wealthier countries, a lot more, and in the poorer counties somewhat less."

Palm Beach County has a school budget of more than $5 billion and property taxes are a big part of that figure. The average mean tax bill is over $3,000 in Palm Beach County, and a third of that money can go to schools.

Baker is a nationally known expert on public education funding.

WPTV asked him his thoughts on the push to end property taxes in Florida.

Baker said replacing that lost money would involve other taxes and fees — and that still may not be enough.

"If they were to cut property taxes in Florida — because there really is no viable replacement for that much money — it would, as far as I can tell, completely dismantle the public schooling system," Baker said.

WPTV has reached out to all of the local school districts regarding the property tax proposals. We will add them to this story as they become available.