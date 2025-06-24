Florida lawmakers continue examining proposal to eliminate property taxes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV continues to search for answers amid the rising cost of homeownership in Florida, which is putting a strain on household budgets across the state.

When the legislative session began, we spent weeks pressing lawmakers about Gov. Ron DeSantis' proposed idea of eliminating property taxes.

WATCH BELOW: Eliminating property taxes? What lawmakers are saying

Florida lawmakers examine eliminating property taxes

Now, state Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Stuart, is taking the lead on a new committee that is examining the issue.

In the minds of some lawmakers, something must be done.

"How do we balance the goods and services that a municipality provides with putting money back in Floridians' hands?" Overdorf asked.

Cutting property taxes is an idea DeSantis first floated earlier this year.

WPTV then analyzed the topic, looking at the impact from all sides.

Ultimately, lawmakers decided against it this year, instead creating a committee to speak with residents about what they want.

Overdorf spoke with WPTV about his leadership on the special committee.

"Whether that process deals directly with the level of property taxes, how we collect the property taxes, there are ideas if we get additional monies refunded for early payment of property taxes," Overdorf explained.

Republicans are in control in Tallahassee, but there are Democrats on the committee, and they are skeptical about the plan.

"I think they're trying to find a solution for Floridians, but I think we're missing the bigger issue, which is property insurance that we can't control," state Rep. Jervonte Edmonds, D-West Palm Beach, said.

Edmonds said cutting property taxes will only shortchange cities and counties, forcing them to cut services.

"This will almost do away with so many staff positions from fire, police, the school system," Edmonds said. "It's just detrimental."

But Overdorf insists that counties and cities are taking in billions more as property values rise, so reducing rates or hiking exemptions need to be considered.

"How are we actually increasing millage rates when you've had skyrocketing revenue coming in?" Overdorf said.

The committee will propose a bill for next year's session, and then, if approved, it will likely go to voters.

