Florida property taxes: unfair burden on homeowners or 'half-baked' plan to end them?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — WPTV is looking for answers to the rising cost of homeownership in Florida.

Now, Gov. Ron DeSantis and state lawmakers are proposing an end to all property taxes — but at what cost?

Plan to end Florida property taxes gets mixed reactions

State Rep. Ryan Chamberlin, R-Belleview, is at the center of this movement, even starting a website with a petition that calls property taxes an "outdated and unfair burden on homeowners."

"Under the current system of property taxation, no one ever owns their own property. They just lease it from the government," Chamberlin said. "Think about it, if you can't pay property taxes on your home, family farm or small business, warehouse, your property will be seized by the government and given to someone else."

Some of his fellow Republicans are on board with the idea, which includes raising the homestead exemption.

However, Democrats in Florida are pushing back against the plan, worried about the substantial loss in revenue and how many city and county services will be funded.

"I think this is a half-baked idea," state Rep. Jervonte Edmonds, D-West Palm Beach, said. "I don't think we're thinking about who's going to pay for our fire, our police officers, our teachers, picking up the trash, those services our residents really need."

Florida cities, counties fret over end of property tax

Supporters of eliminating property taxes say there is too much waste at the local level, and they're encouraged by the governor's effort to start an Elon Musk-style DOGE examination in the state.

"Our property tax system, our current one, has empowered many county commissioners, school boards and city governments to build fat and lazy empires," Chamberlin said. "We've had enough."

State Rep. Mike Caruso, a Republican who represents District 87, spoke with WPTV about the plan.

"I know my property taxes were about $2,000 a year, and today they're about $30,000 a year," Caruso said. "Do we really own our homes, as the governor said?"