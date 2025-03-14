FORT PIERCE, Fla. — St. Lucie County has the highest property tax rate in Florida, according to 2023 data from Florida TaxWatch. As a result, homeowners are shouldering the burden of property taxes amid rising costs.

Nann Poole, a local resident, expressed frustration over the increasing financial burden.

"I think it’s very high, very high. I don’t know how people do it," she said.

Why is the property tax rate in St. Lucie County the highest in the state?

Alberto Vaccaro, who moved from Palm Beach County, was shocked by the property tax rates.

"We moved up here from the Jupiter area, thinking that property taxes were going to be less, and instead we were surprised that they were as high as they were," Vaccaro explained.

St. Lucie County Administrator George Landry said the primary reason for the high millage rate is tied to the average home value in the county.

"The average home value in St. Lucie County is below the state average’s home value so if your average home value across the board is low, you have to charge a higher millage rate to be able to generate the revenue," he clarified.

For 2025, the millage rate in St. Lucie County is 21.79, which means that homeowners with properties assessed at $300,000 will pay approximately $6,500 in property taxes.

However, Landry emphasized the county is only responsible for about 36% of the total rate. Law enforcement, schools, water management, and other entities account for the remaining portion.

“On a form, we are the highest millage rate when it comes to a document, the highest millage rate, but we are not the highest taxes across the board,” Landry said.

Despite the high millage rate, the average amount paid per tax-paying adult in St. Lucie County is approximately less than the state average at $2,006.89, according to Florida TaxWatch.

“The Board of County Commissioners has put a huge emphasis on trying to diversify the revenue stream to relieve the residential tax payers," Landry said.

The prospect of relief is a hopeful sign for residents like Vaccaro. He said, "a lot more needs to be done."

As St. Lucie County looks to address its property tax challenges, residents are hoping for solutions that will bring much-needed relief to homeowners across the area.